William and Kate treat George and Charlotte to ‘hugely exciting’ secret night out

In the latest William and Kate news, the doting parents have treated their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a “hugely exciting” night out, it has been reported.

It seems that having royal parents does indeed have its perks as the two siblings recently visited a top Amazon Prime Video set with their mum and dad.

William and Kate news: Family visit TV set

It’s been reported that Kate and William were invited down to the set of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power last Friday night.

What’s more, they brought their eldest two children, nine-year-old Prince George and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, along for the trip.

The royal family arrived with security at a forest in Buttersteep Rise, Ascot – where the Lord Of Rings spin-off series is filmed.

There, they had the chance to meet members of the hit TV show’s cast and be given an exclusive look around the set, it’s claimed.

The visit was ‘hugely exciting’ for the family

A source claimed to The Sun: “William is a huge fan of the films so jumped at the chance.

“It was all hugely exciting for George and Charlotte who loved looking at the props and how everything was laid out.”

The insider then claimed that the couple’s youngest child, four-year-old Louis was at home.

This was because it was “a bit late in the evening” for him to join them.

“They were accompanied by security and it was very low-key. It was a huge honour for the cast, too,” the source added.

William is a ‘superfan’ of the Lord Of The Rings franchise

The visit no doubt appeased Lord of the Rings superfan Prince William.

Martin Freeman played Bilbo Baggins in the Hobbit film franchise. The actor previously revealed that the future King was a huge fan of the fantasy series.

The actor said at the Oliver Awards in 2014: “He was a nice guy. He is the biggest royal fan. We have fans everywhere, it is a very beloved book.”

He then added: “He knew all the facts about Middle Earth and I think I kept him talking too long.

“You know the protocol. You have got to let them say what they want to say and let them move on. But I think I was boring him a little bit as I held onto him talking about Middle Earth.”

