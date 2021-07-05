Kate Middleton fans have slammed This Morning’s Julia Hartley-Brewer after she made a sly “dig” at the news the duchess is self-isolating.

News broke earlier today (July 5) that the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone with COVID-19.

And, as a result, it was at the top of the agenda for today’s This Morning segment with Julia and Matthew Wright.

Kate Middleton is isolating after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19 (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton news: So what did Julia Hartley-Brewer say?

Julia angered fans with her comment about the duchess.

Holly revealed the “breaking news” that Kate was isolating as she introduced Matthew and Julia.

Julia then said: “It is the law that she has to self isolate.

“It’s doing the right thing but it’s much easier if you’re a very rich royal princess and you don’t need to go out to get paid.”

Julia Hartley-Brewer upset fans of the Duchess of Cambridge (Credit: ITV)

So what did viewers say about her comments?

Many Kate fans said Julia was a “bit rich for having pop” at Kate.

One said: “Julia can afford to self isolate. Julia [bleep]ed off to the Caribbean for Christmas. It’s a bit rich (sorry) for her to have a pop at Kate Middleton.”

Another said they switched over.

“I’ve just changed channel – I’ve refuse to watch this woman. She is negative and her nasty comments about Kate (rich princess) – the HORRIBLE women whose daughter goes to private school.

“Pot calling kettle,” she said.

“Imagine going on national TV and saying ‘she can afford to isolate’ about Kate Middleton,” said another.

“What’s the fact she’s a princess got to do with it Julia, you utter [bleep]?” another asked.

Another predicted that This Morning royal expert Camilla Tominey would be “spitting feathers” over Julia “insulting” Kate.

They said: “Camilla is spitting feathers over JHB insulting Kate.”

Julia then came to blows with Dr Nighat over the use of masks (Credit: ITV)

Viewers will ‘complain to Ofcom’ over Julia’s comments

Later in the segment, host Holly Willoughby introduced Dr Nighat, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is also self-isolating at home.

Julia then proceeded to argue with the doctor over the scrapping of masks and social distancing.

The doctor called Boris Johnson’s alleged proposals “ludicrous”, while Hartley-Brewer took the opposing view.

Her comments about not wearing a mask caused some This Morning fans to admit they’d be “complaining to Ofcom” about her.

“This Morning today crossed the line with Julia Hartley-Brewer today,” said one. “I’ll be complaining to Ofcom.”

Another agreed.

“Julia, you’re a danger to us all. How the [bleep] ain’t Ofcom on your [bleep]?” they said.

“Yes Julia, you argue with a DOCTOR. You know so much more than somebody with A MEDICAL DEGREE… Shut up,” they declared.

“Someone start a petition to fire Julia. I’ll happily sign it,” said another.

“Why is Julia still on nearly every morning. She’s full of hate and bile,” another posted.

“No fan of cancel culture but it’s time to cancel Julia Hartley-Brewer!” another declared.

