Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton shares adorable photos of first child and reveals cute name

James Middleton, the brother of Kate, Princess of Wales, has welcomed his first baby and shared adorable photos on Instagram.

James, 36, announced the arrival of his “beautiful baby boy” on Instagram on Friday (October 27). He said he “was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time”.

He also paid tribute to his wife Alizée.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)

Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton welcomes first baby

He shared photos showing the tot’s teeny tiny hand as well as their family dogs looking over the little boy in his pram.

I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time.

Another picture shows James holding little Inigo in a papoose surrounded by their dogs. He captioned the photos: “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

“No matter how prepared I thought I was… I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: “We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly.

“The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…).

“We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS.”

In his post, James was referring to his late dog Ella – who died earlier this year.

James revealed his little boy is called Inigo (Credit: ITV)

Many of his followers offered their congratulations in the comments. One person wrote: “Huge congratulations for the birth of your little boy.”

Another said: “Congratulations!! I’m sure Auntie Kate is getting a big dose of baby fever!”

Read more: Prince William ‘finally wins’ in major decision over George’s future leaving Kate ‘heartbroken’: ‘She’ll miss him terribly’

Someone else added: “Aww how cute!! I’m so happy for you and Alizée!”

Denise Van Outen also shared a comment, writing: “Congratulations,” followed by a heart emoji.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.