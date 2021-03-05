James Hewitt, the former lover of Princess Diana, is said to have landed himself a new job.

Hewitt, now 62, hit the headlines after embarking on a five-year affair with the late princess in 1986 – two years after her youngest son Prince Harry was born.

In her Panorama interview, Diana admitted she was very much in love with the former Calvary Officer.

However, after years of mixing with royals and celebrities, it appears he’s taken a step back from the limelight and is now enjoying the simpler things in life.

James Hewitt embarked on a five-year affair with Princess Diana (Credit: YouTube)

So what is James Hewitt’s new job?

James is said to be working as a gardener in the grounds of the flat he shares with his elderly mother in Devon.

And, not only that, the job is said to pay just £4,000 per year.

The Daily Mail has revealed pictures of the once-debonair ex-military man dressed down for work in “crumpled” khaki trousers, a mauve shirt, flat cap and sunglasses.

He’s been seen mowing the lawn and raking leaves in the grounds, where his mum has a two-bedroom flat.

The grounds aren’t exactly small, with reports suggesting they span six acres and include two ponds.

Sounds like James is working hard for his living!

However, it appears James (seen here with a friend at a party) has upset the neighbours in the grounds where he’s working (Credit: Splash News)

He’s already upset the neighbours

However, never one to shy away from controversy, it appears James has upset the neighbours.

Residents of the 17th century manor house near Exeter have claimed he “mangled” a century-old yew tree to attempt to “make it look regal and shape it like a wine glass”.

We have had a few angry words with him which went both ways. He can use four-letter words when he wants to.

As a result, residents Pauline and Barry Presswell admit they have fallen out with Hewitt over the tree.

Barry revealed “He made a dog’s dinner of a beautiful 100-year-old yew tree which we can see from our window and used to love.

“Hewitt said he wanted it to look ‘regal and shaped like a wine glass’ and brought a tree surgeon in which cost the residents £1,500 and he cut it down.”

His wife added that it now looks like “an octopus”.

She added: “We have had a few angry words with him which went both ways. He can use four-letter words when he wants to and my husband called him a [bleep]. We no longer speak to him.”

Charles and Diana separated in 1992 (Credit: Splash News)

So what happened between James Hewitt and Princess Diana?

In 1991, his former fiancée revealed they had split over his affair with Diana.

It’s said to have lasted for five years from 1986 when he had been asked to give Diana horse riding lessons.

After the affair became public knowledge, he was repeatedly accused of cashing in on their romance.

In her now-infamous Martin Bashir interview, she said of Hewitt: “Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him.

However, she added: “But I was very let down.”

