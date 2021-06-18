Is the Queen attending Royal Ascot at all this year? Reports say Her Majesty will attend tomorrow.

The monarch, 95, hasn’t been at the event in the last four days and instead apparently watched it on television.

However, it’s said the Queen will attend Saturday’s event in public.

Will the Queen attend Royal Ascot this year? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is the Queen attending Royal Ascot?

According to The Sun, Her Majesty will attend the event on Saturday (June 19).

Read more: Royal Ascot: The Queen misses event as Camilla and Charles attend

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Meanwhile, other royals have attended the Royal Ascot this week including Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne.

Her Majesty at Royal Ascot in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, also attended this week.

On Thursday (June 17), Zara Tindall – Princess Anne’s daughter – attended alongside her brother Peter Phillips.

This is the first time Peter has been seen out since he and ex-wife Autumn Phillips settled their divorce in court.

Earlier this week, Peter – who is the Queen and Prince Philip’s eldest grandchild – released a joint statement with Autumn to confirm the settlement.

It read: “Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost.

Prince Charles and Camilla at Royal Ascot this week (Credit: Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock)

“Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.”

Meanwhile, royal fans have also noticed Prince William and Kate Middleton missing from the Royal Ascot so far this year.

The couple usually attend the event alongside the Queen and other royal family members.

However, they haven’t yet been at the races leaving many fans gutted.

Peter and Autumn recently settled their divorce (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said on Twitter: “I was pretty sure that Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be at the Royal Ascot today. Well, we still have time.”

Read more: Is the Queen at Royal Ascot today? Charles, Camilla and Anne attend on day two

Another wrote: “What’s the #RoyalAscot without #KateMiddleton & #PrinceWilliam???? WHERE ARE THEY???”

Are you enjoying the Royal Ascot? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.