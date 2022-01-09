Intimate details of Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday celebrations ‘revealed’

Kate Middleton marks her milestone 40th birthday today (January 9).

The Duchess of Cambridge is likely to celebrate the day with husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

But what do the family have in store for Kate on her special day?

Kate Middleton celebrates her 40th birthday today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton birthday plans

Entertainment Daily spoke exclusively to royal expert, Charles Rae, as he predicted exactly how Kate may spend the day.

And it appears that the Cambridges may keep it simple when it comes to marking the occasion.

Charles told ED!: “Catherine is bound to be at home with the family on her milestone birthday.

“She will spend time with William and there will likely be a family party.”

In fact, Charles predicts that Kate will purposefully decide against a lavish celebration.

“The Queen cancelled her Christmas in effect as a result of COVID and I doubt Catherine would want to be seen doing something extravagant during this pandemic,” the expert added.

Kate will spend the day with William and their kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But that doesn’t mean that William won’t splash out on something special for his wife.

Charles continued: “I am sure that William, who has given his wife expensive gifts in the past, will mark the day with something expensive.

“What it will be, only he knows!”

How did the Duchess of Cambridge celebrate her birthday last year?

Kate also took an understated approach to her birthday last year.

As the royal turned 39 in the UK’s third lockdown, she celebrated the day with her family in their Norfolk country home.

Kate was reportedly treated to a tea party from William and their kids.

Kate is known for keeping it simple on her birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It isn’t the first time that Kate has celebrated her birthday in a modest manner.

Whilst marking her 30th birthday, the Duchess opted to stay at home again following her wedding day to William the previous year.

“[She] had a quiet gathering with family and friends on Monday evening,” a palace aide revealed at the time.

“The dinner was held within private quarters at one of the properties situated by their home at Kensington Palace.”

