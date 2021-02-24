Inside Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s special friendship as they ‘bonded over pregnancies’

Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie reportedly share a special friendship and bonded over their pregnancies.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with her second child while Eugenie recently gave birth to her first baby, a little boy called August.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have apparently been living in Meghan and Prince Harry‘s Frogmore Cottage since they’re living in the US.

Meghan reportedly shares a close bond with Eugenie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Inside Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s friendship

According to author of Prince Philip Revealed and Editor in Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward, the pair were “always good friends”.

Ingrid exclusively told Entertainment Daily: “Eugenie and Jack are living in the Sussex’s house, they must be pretty close.

“So I am guessing Eugenie and Meghan were always good friends.

Princess Eugenie is “good friends” with Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Obviously as they were both pregnant at the same time have had a few chats over social media either zoom or whatsapp more likely the latter.

“I am sure they are both avid texters.”

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son August Philip Hawke on February 9.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry – who already have a son, Archie, together – will reportedly welcome their second baby sometime over the summer.

It isn’t just Meghan who Eugenie shares a close bond with.

Eugenie and Jack recently became parents for the first time (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Reports also say that Eugenie is close with cousin Prince Harry and they reportedly have “one of the most natural connections”.

Royal commentators Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said in their book Finding Freedom: “Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry.

“They were also the closest of friends. Out of all the Queen’s grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections.”

They added: “Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life.”

Eugenie and Harry also share a close bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eugenie and Jack’s move into Frogmore Cottage

In November last year, reports claimed Eugenie and Jack had moved into Frogmore Cottage.

At the time, a source told People magazine that the Sussexes were “delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family”.

