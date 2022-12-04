It’s been a romantic reunion for I’m a Celebrity star Mike Tindall and his wife Zara.

The couple have extended their stay in Australia after Mike came fourth on the hit ITV reality series.

And the pair have been making the most of the holiday Down Under, with Mike, 44, taking Zara for a slap-up meal.

Taking to Instagram, the ex rugby pro revealed what the couple had been up to while in Adelaide, before sharing a photo of himself kissing his wife of 11 years.

In another snap, the pair were suited and booted in their finery for a state dinner.

Mike’s 525,000 followers were quick to praise how beautiful Zara, 41, looked at the picturesque dinner.

Flocking to the comments, one person wrote: “Zara has the most amazing smile.”

“You guys are so cute,” said a second.

Others just loved Zara’s evening gown: “Beautiful. Zara looks spectacular,” said one.

“Wow Zara is stunning in that beautiful evening gown,” agreed a second.

“Absolutely stunning dress Zara,” added a third.

A fourth wrote: “Love Zara’s gown, beautiful colour.”

Mike and Zara have been properly loved up since he departed the jungle (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

I’m a Celeb: Mike leaves the jungle

Fans have been moved by Mike and Zara’s romance, with the pair showering each other with affection since Mike left the jungle.

Upon his exit, viewers were shocked to see the royal race across the iconic jungle bridge to embrace her husband.

Mike gripped her tightly, saying he had “missed her so much” while he faced the Aussie jungle.

Her appearance marks her as the first member of the royal family ever to feature on I’m a Celebrity.

Mike found himself moved when he heard his wife had written to him (Credit: ITV)

Zara’s sweet letter to Mike

On the show, Zara wrote a heartfelt letter to Mike, which left fans feeling emotional when it was read out to camp.

“Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you’re sharing them with your campmates,” the note read.

Referring to their children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, Zara continued: “The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment.

“The little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words.”

The moment was particularly surprising for Mike, who was seen wiping away tears.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain after his jungle exit, he revealed he asked Zara not to write him a letter.

“I was trying to get my brother to write the letter, so he would actually take the mickey out of me a bit more,” he explained. “But she was sneaky on me.

“She was a sneaky little one she was there, so it got me a little bit.”

Mike explains he was never too intimidated by his wife’s family (Credit: Splash News)

How did Mike Tindall meet Zara?

Mike also shared a fascinating glimpse into life as part of the royal family, and how he met Zara, to his jungle campmates.

“First actual date, just went out for lunch and it ended up being quite a boozy one,” he explained. “Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed.”

When asked by Owen Warner whether he felt “pressure” due to Zara’s social status, Mike spoke candidly.

“No, because we were friends first,” he explained.

“Then William and Harry were massive rugby fans at the time, so we’d met them numerous times.

“I’d met more of the family than you’d normally have met of the woman you start dating!”

