I’m A Celebrity star Ruthie Henshall says she ‘genuinely fell in love’ with Prince Edward

I’m A Celebrity star Ruthie Henshall says she ‘fell in love’ with Prince Edward during their multiyear courtship.

The West End singer and actress, 53, competed on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Although she was the second celebrity to be eliminated, she still shared plenty of tales with her campmates.

During one of which she revealed she’d ‘sh***ed’ Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace.

Ruthie Henshall felt embarrassed to have opened up about Prince Edward (Credit: ITV)

What did Ruthie say about Prince Edward?

After leaving I’m A Celeb, she said she couldn’t believe the show aired her sex comments about the Prince.

Speaking to Ant and Dec she said: “I’ve never talked about that. Never!

“It was Shane [Richie]. It was Shane – he asked me all these questions.”

Before adding: “They were saying in the papers being I came in – ‘Producers are hoping that Ruthie will spill the beans.’

“I was like no – I won’t spill the beans. But I came in here and I’m like yes. But I did just feel like I was having a chat with a mate.

Ruthie attended Prince Edward’s 1999 wedding to Sophie Countess of Wessex (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Ruthie and Prince Edward date?

“It is only after that I thought of the ramifications. And you think maybe this wasn’t the best place to reveal..”

The pair dated on-and-off for six years, during the early 90’s.

The press first got whiff of their relationship in 1993 when they were photographed outside a London restaurant together.

Dubbed ‘The Prince and The Showgirl’ they are believed to have permanently split up by the mid 1990’s.

However, they must have remained on good terms, as she was a guest at his 1999 wedding to Sophie Rhys-Jones, now the Countess of Wessex.

Ruthie Henshall shares two teenage daughters with her ex-husband (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Ruthie married now?

Speaking to the MailOnline, she says she genuinely fell in love with Prince Edward when they were dating.

Ruthie admitted: “I genuinely fell in love with him.”

And she recalled her first meeting with The Queen as: “Oh my goodness! That looks like the Queen! Oh my goodness, it is the Queen.

“And that moment of introduction was so quick. Edward said ‘This is Ruthie’ and she put out her hand and I just grabbed it and shook it.”

She went on to explain how she spent time at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and even at Balmoral in Scotland.



Some of her fondest memories with The Royal Family include sharing giggles with the late Princess Diana.

And belting out show tunes with the also late Princess Margaret at the piano before the rest of The Firm.

Ruthie went on to marry singer and actor Tim Howar in 2004.

Divorced by 2010, they share two teenage daughters together.

