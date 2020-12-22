Like thousands of Brits, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas plans have been affected by the new Tier 4 restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged London and the South East into Tier 4 at the weekend.

Those in Tier 4 areas are not allowed to travel outside of their area or mix with other households over the festive period, including Christmas Day.

William and Kate will spend Christmas with their children (Credit: Paul Marriott / SplashNews.com)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly planning on spending Christmas with Kate’s family in Berkshire.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, apparently planned hosting a small celebration at their home with the Cambridges.

In addition, Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, her husband James Matthews and their son Arthur planned to join.

However, Berkshire is now under Tier 4 restrictions meaning no households can mix.

The couple were planning on spending Christmas with Kate’s family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

So, how will William and Kate spend Christmas after the new restrictions?

It’s believed the couple and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – will spend Christmas at their country home, Anmer Hall.

Anmer Hall is in Norfolk, which is currently under Tier 2 restrictions where up to three households can mingle on Christmas Day.

It’s a different year for the Royal Family as the Queen and Prince Philip are planning a quieter Christmas too.

The Queen and Prince Philip will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

The couple will spend the festive period at Windsor Castle rather than host a family celebration at Sandringham, which they do every year.

The Palace said: “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

However, it’s believed the royals will be keeping in touch via video call over the Christmas period.

Kate’s mum Carole previously revealed she was going to decorate the Christmas tree with her grandchildren over video chat.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, William opened up about his family’s Christmas plans.

Kate and William will reportedly spend Christmas at Anmer Hall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During his and Kate’s royal train tour, William told Cardiff University students: “It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans.

“It’s difficult to know what to do for the best.”

