How ‘unpopular’ Kate Middleton transformed to became a royal favourite

It’s been a long road for Kate Middleton, our Duchess of Cambridge and future Queen.

Her relationship with Prince William began all the way back in 2004, and she’s become a beloved figure since then.

However, things weren’t always so rosy for Kate in the public eye.

Kate has had a long journey to where she is now (Credit: SplashNews)

How it all started for Kate Middleton

Kate and William first met at the university of St Andrews.

Thus began eight-long years of on-and-off dating.

During this period, Kate earned the title of “Waity Katie” with British tabloids.

When they split, there were reports of William’s interest in other women and wild nights out.

There were even jibes about Kate’s mother, a former flight attendant.

Things were still on shaky ground even when Kate and William became engaged.

There were claims that she seemed nervous during their engagement interview. Others claimed she seemed “restless” while showing off Diana’s ring.

Kate and William dated on and off for years (Credit: Splash)

Kate Middleton and William’s wedding day

When the wedding day came, things began to take a turn.

The big day drew record numbers of viewers from around the world, and thousands lined the streets of London.

The media began to report more favourably on the now married Kate.

With no divorces in her family, it was suggested that she would be a “stable” addition to the family.

Her education was also seen as a big bonus. It was very different to Diana, who dropped out of finishing school and failed her exams.

Will and Kate on their graduation day in 2005 (Credit: The Middleton family archives / Splash)

What’s different about Kate?

Kate now has three children, and has established herself as one of the most beloved royals in the country according to polls.

While figures such as Diana and Meghan Markle divided public opinion, Kate has mostly managed to remain untouched.

There are a multitude of reasons for that, of course.

However, one seems glaringly obvious. While Meghan and Diana were relatively outspoken, the public rarely hears from Kate.

Read more: Meghan and Harry’s popularity ‘drops to lowest levels’

The only time we do, is when she is speaking out about her work or service.

During Kate’s pregnancy, she spoke openly about the difficulties she faced with morning sickness.

This led to be being seen in the public eye as a kind of heroic figure for other mums like her to look up to.

However, of course, Meghan was sadly not afforded the same narrative.

Even rumours surrounding Prince William’s alleged infidelity don’t appear to have damaged public opinion of the couple.

Kate’s approval ratings are high (Credit: Splash)

What does the future hold for Kate Middle?

With Meghan and Harry out of the picture, all eyes are on William and Katie as the golden couple.

While Kate has been seen to have grown into her role, Meghan and Harry actively fought against theirs.

A tell-tale sign of Kate’s continuing popularity arose when some on social media said her visit to the memorial for Sarah Everard mirrored Princess Diana.

It seems, at least for the moment, the only way is up for Kate.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.