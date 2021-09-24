Prince William and Kate Middleton would have likely been “been very honest” with their children about the death of Prince Philip, a royal expert has said.

The Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9 at the age of 99.

Philip’s wife the Queen, their children and grandchildren attended his funeral on April 17 and paid tributes to him over the last few months.

But behind closed doors, the Cambridges may have sat down with their three kids to talk about grief.

Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine: “I’m certain that William and Kate will have sat down with the children and been very honest and straightforward, talking about what a wonderful life he had, his great age and the circle of life.

“In many ways it’s very difficult for the royals because they don’t have the luxury most families have of being able to wait until their children are old enough to understand events.

“So William and Kate have had to come up with a way of explaining to the young royals what’s happened so that they hear it from mum and dad rather than school friends or via social media.”

Meanwhile, members of the Royal Family recently paid tribute to Philip during a BBC documentary.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers aired on BBC One earlier this week.

Towards the end of the doc, Prince Harry said: “Whereas in cricket, most people want to get to a century, it’s almost as though at 99 he came running out the crease and went for a massive six, scored the six.

“But he didn’t actually want to get to a century. More than anything I miss his humour.

“But I miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there.

“I also know that she’s going to be okay without him.”

Prince William added: “All of us are shaped by our experiences, imagine the experiences that shaped him.

“The amount he seen is not to be sniffed at.”

