In an update on how Prince Philip is reportedly faring since leaving hospital, a royal expert has said he is getting on “very well”.

During a recent episode of the podcast Pod Save the Queen, host Ann Gripper chatted with Russell Myers about the Duke of Edinburgh‘s health.

Royals experts have said Prince Philip is doing “very well” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How is Prince Philip? What did the royal commentators say?

Russell, royal editor for the Mirror, said he had heard “good news” regarding the 99-year-old’s condition since he returned to Windsor Castle after undergoing heart surgery.

He said: “It is good news, very good news, about Philip. I’m told he’s doing very well, actually.”

Ann said, referring to the duke’s famously outspoken nature: “Back home and causing trouble, I am sure.”

Russell agreed, replying: “No doubt.”

ED! contacted the Royal Family for comment.

They joked the duke is no doubt “causing trouble” back at Windsor Castle (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip spent 28 days in hospital – the longest in his life – after being admitted to King Edward VII as a precaution in February.

At the beginning of March, doctors at St Bartholomew’s performed heart surgery on the Queen’s husband of 73 years.

When he left the hospital, his eldest son Prince Charles, 72, was reportedly “thrilled”.

The heir to the throne revealed his joy during a visit with his wife, Camilla, to a COVID-19 vaccination centre in London.

Asked about his father, Charles replied: “I am thrilled about it.”

The Queen, meanwhile, sent flowers to the hospital staff who cared for her husband.

Prince Philip was in hospital for 28 days (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Queen’s message on Day of Reflection

On the National Day of Reflection, which marked one year since the first lockdown came into effect, the 94-year-old monarch wrote of the “loss felt by so many” and hailed the “immeasurable service” of frontline workers who have “supported” Brits over the past 12 months.

Hospital staff received a bouquet of irises, tulips, mixed narcissi and ranunculus from the Queen.

She wrote in a message: “As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families…

“[We] pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year.”

