The Queen has sent flowers to the hospital staff who looked after her husband Prince Philip to mark the National Day of Reflection.

To mark one year since the first coronavirus lockdown, the nation has been encouraged to pause on Tuesday in remembrance of those who have died.

Her Majesty, 94, wrote of the “grief and loss felt by so many” and praised the “immeasurable service of those who have supported us” over the last 12 months.

The Queen sent flowers to hospital staff who looked after Philip (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Queen sends flowers to medics at St Bartholomew’s Hospital who treated Philip

The Queen had a bouquet of irises, tulips, mixed narcissi and ranunculus sent to the hospital, where Philip underwent a heart procedure.

In a message, the Monarch said: “As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families…

“…and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year.”

Philip underwent a heart procedure at the hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Charles’ tribute

Meanwhile, it comes after her son Prince Charles, 72, delivered a touching message to mark the Day of Reflection.

The Prince of Wales, a Patron of Marie Curie, said: “We have all been inspired by the resourcefulness we have witnessed…

“…humbled by the dedication shown by so many, and moved, beyond words, by the sacrifices we have seen.

“Whatever our faith or philosophy may be, let us take a moment together to remember those who have been lost…

“…to give thanks for their lives, and to acknowledge the inexpressible pain of parting.”

He added: “In their memory, let us resolve to work for a future inspired by our highest values, that have been displayed so clearly by the people of this country through this most challenging of times.”

On Tuesday, a minute’s silence took place at midday to remember those who have lost their lives during the coronavirus crisis.

End-of-life charity Marie Curie organised the National Day of Reflection.

Meanwhile, at 8pm, you can stand on your doorsteps with phones, candles and torches to signify a “beacon of remembrance”.

It’s been a year since the first national lockdown (Credit: Sky News)

What has Boris Johnson said?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also marked the anniversary with a message.

He said: “The last 12 months has taken a huge toll on us all, and I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

“Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year – one of the most difficult in our country’s history.”

Mr Johnson also said: “We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year.”

