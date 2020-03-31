Harry and Meghan 'still using Met Police officers for security'

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declared they were stepping down as senior royals, a row has broken out about who will pay for their security.

This week, as the pair moved from Canada to California with baby Archie, they insisted they would be footing the bill themselves.

But today a report came out in The Mirror which says they will still be served by several Met Police officers - and the UK taxpayer is still paying for that.

US President Donald Trump tweeted two days ago: "The US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

Meanwhile, the pair have posted their final message on Instagram as Sussex Royal, thanking fans and referring to the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic as "extraordinarily fragile".

'Take care of yourselves'

They said in the message they are "focusing on this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute", and stressed that they would be working behind the scenes even if they were not in public.

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to good in the world. We look forward to connecting with you soon," the message went on.

"You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

The Met is allegedly struggling to put together a long-term team to work with Harry and Meghan in their new role outside the Royal Family.

Sources told The Mirror there has been "little to no willingness" among protection officers to work for the couple.

One said: "These jobs are the creme-de-la-creme of being a protection officer. Yet, right now, it’s not looking like an attractive prospect to anyone.

"No one wants to move their family between multiple countries. No one is clear what the plan is or where they will be based in the medium to long term."

Security officers could cost £800 each per day, with a team of 10 working at any one time. US security officers are currently being vetted by the Met to take on the role.

