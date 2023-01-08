Prince Harry should be “stripped of his titles” the former manager of the late Caroline Flack has insisted.

Alex Mullen, who represented Caroline before her 2020 death, called Harry “absolutely gross” for discussing their romance in Spare.

What appears to have irked Mullen the most is the fact that Harry repeated a “slur” made against Caroline at the time of their romance.

Prince Harry has come under fire from the agent of Caroline Flack (Credit: YouTube)

What did Prince Harry say about Caroline Flack?

In leaked excerpts, Harry writes: “Very soon after they papped me and Flack, those photos set off a frenzy.

“Within hours a mob was camped outside Flack’s parents’ house, and all her friends’ houses, and her grandparents’ house.

“She was described in one paper as my ‘bit of rough’, because she once worked in a factory or something. Jesus, I thought, are we really such a country of insufferable snobs?”

Caroline’s agent hits out

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Mullen hit out at Harry.

He said: “It’s absolutely gross for Prince Harry to reveal such private details about Caroline Flack.

“The way in which the press spoke about her at that time and the reason they split are both very sad and it’s disgusting he’s brought up old long forgotten slurs she had to suffer in full view of the public around the world.

“Of course Caroline reacted to them with humour and grace but privately she was deeply hurt; just the first of many injustices she didn’t deserve.

“Harry’s decision to remind all of the terrible things said about her to help sell his appalling book is grotesque.

“Moreover, and perhaps worst of all, he writes as if he has any idea why Carrie took her own life, parroting media reports as if they’re reality. Blaming the press because that’s what he read about it. He knows nothing.

“Perhaps he should be considering how he and Meghan Markle might have caused Queen Elizabeth II pain just as she lost her husband of 70 years and while she was on the path to her final goodbye.

“The Royal Family need to strip him of all titles immediately.”

However, his followers were quick to react, pointing out that Caroline mentioned Prince Harry in her book, too.

“Caroline Flack wrote the same thing about him in her book? Was it gross for her to do it as well?” asked one,

“So she can write about in her memoir but he’s not allowed to write about it in his own?” said another.

“Save the unfounded fury for something else. Harry has every right to talk about his life,” said a third.

Harry’s fans argued that Caroline wrote about him in her autobiography (Credit: Splash News)

What did Caroline Flack say about Harry?

In her memoir, Flack wrote: ‘I knew [Natalie Pinkham] was friends with Prince Harry, and I’d never met him, so I thought, oh that’s quite exciting, and for a moment I perked up.

“So I was just sitting there and he arrived with a few others in tow and we all spent the evening chatting and laughing.”

However, she said the intense scrutiny from the media forced the pair to stop dating.

Caroline wrote: “Once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other.”

Read more: Prince Harry’s sad confession about ‘tainted’ romance with Caroline Flack

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.