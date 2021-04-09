Prince Harry is reportedly preparing to return to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Duke of Cambridge, 36, just lost his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, 99.

A new source claims that Harry will be returning to his homeland from California, America, imminently.

However, due to current COVID-19 travel restrictions, he may be required to quarantine upon arrival.

A source told the MailOnline: “Harry will absolutely do his utmost to get back to the UK and be with his family.

“He will want nothing more than to be there for his family, and particularly his grandmother, during this awful time.

“Meghan is obviously pregnant so she will need to take advice from her doctors about whether it is safe for her to travel, but I think Harry will definitely go.”

An additional source told the New York Post: “Harry was extremely close to his grandfather. He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family.”

It was announced on Friday April 9 that Prince Philip had died peacefully at Windsor Castle.

The official statement from Buckingham Palace read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.”

What did Prince Harry say about Prince Philip?

Prince Harry was believed to be especially close with his grandad Prince Philip.

In fact, he fondly spoke of him to James Corden during their interview.

Here he joked of how the late Prince would slam his laptop down at the end of their Zoom calls.

He recalled: “My grandfather, instead of, like, pressing ‘leave meeting’, he just goes doof.

Laughing, Harry added: “I’m like, OK, bye!”

What’s more, Oprah Winfrey said that Prince Harry insisted that it was neither the Queen or Prince Philip that raised “concerns” about the colour of his son Archie’s skin.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s tribute following Prince Philip’s death

In a short message posted to their Archewell website, the couple wrote: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921 – 2021.

“Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed.”

When is Prince Philip’s funeral?

Prince Philip’s mourning and funeral arrangements have been coined ‘Operation Forth Bridge’ by Buckingham Palace.

His body will lay in state at Windsor Castle, and the funeral will take place at St. George’s Chapel.

However, it has been confirmed that it will be a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral.

But this is in compliance with the late Prince Philip’s own wishes. The exact date has yet to be announced.

