Prince Harry and Meghan Markle WILL be attending the Queen‘s Jubilee celebrations as they return to the UK next month.

And in news which will have left the monarch, 96, thrilled, the couple will be bringing their two children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months.

A statement was released on Friday to confirm the news.

Meghan and Harry WILL be attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan WILL attend Jubilee

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

This will reportedly be the first time the Queen and members of the Royal Family will meet Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet.

Meanwhile, it’s believed they haven’t returned with son Archie since their move to the US in 2020.

The Queen will finally see her great-grandchildren (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen news

It comes after Meghan and Harry stopped by the UK last month to pay a visit to the Queen before her 96th birthday.

The couple were making their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

Harry opened up about the meeting with his grandmother during an interview with US programme, the Today Show.

He said: “Being with her it was great. It was just so nice to see her, she’s on great form.

“She’s always got a great sense of humour with me.

The couple are bringing their children to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

He added: “Both Meghan and I had tea with her, so it was really nice to catch up with her.”

With the Jubilee approaching, Meghan could end up having an awkward run-in with her estranged father Thomas Markle.

Last week, Thomas revealed he was planning on flying to the UK for the Jubilee celebrations.

He said on GB News’ Dan Wootton Tonight: “I’m looking forward to it and I’m going to show my respects to the Queen and I’m going to make sure the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the royals.

“We admire them and we want them to know that’s how we feel about them.”

