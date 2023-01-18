Harry and Meghan issued warning over their reaction to Jeremy Clarkson’s apology

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a warning over their reaction to Jeremy Clarkson’s apology.

TV presenter Jeremy recently said he emailed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Christmas to apologise for his comments about Meghan.

Earlier in December 2022, Jeremy launched a scathing attack on Meghan in his column for The Sun newspaper.

Meghan and Harry responded to Jeremy’s apology this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan

He wrote in the now-removed column: “I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

On Monday (January 16), Jeremy released a statement as he called his comments about the duchess “disgraceful”.

He also said that he emailed Harry and Meghan on Christmas morning to apologise.

Jeremy apologised for his “disgraceful” comments about Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Later in the day, Harry and Meghan broke their silence on Jeremy‘s apology.

A statement read: “While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his longstanding pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny.

They would look a lot better if they did accept the apology.

“Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry’, as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.”

In the statement, the couple also said that Jeremy “solely wrote” to Harry.

Imarn Ayton said Harry and Meghan would benefit from accepting the apology (Credit: TalkTV/Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Following Jeremy’s statement and Harry and Meghan’s response, a TV commentator has insisted the couple should accept the apology.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday night, anti racism activist Imarn Ayton shared her thoughts.

Host Piers said although he doesn’t agree with Jeremy’s “wrong” attack on Meghan, he suggested that Jeremy’s apology should be accepted.

Imarn replied: “I don’t want to make a habit of it but yes I do agree with you.

“I have a scar on my head from where he punched me in the head, so we’re not exactly best buddies…” But Piers Morgan explains why he’s still defending Jeremy Clarkson after his apology to Harry and Meghan was rejected.@piersmorgan | @JeremyClarkson | @AytonImarn | @TalkTV pic.twitter.com/mm4MktpjFZ — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) January 17, 2023

Piers Morgan Uncensored last night

“First, forgiveness shows growth and maturity that’s obvious and second, this is about reputation management.

“It’s almost as if they’re not being strategic I have to admit.”

Read more: Royal family news: Firm called out over ‘silence’ amid Jeremy Clarkson’s attack on Meghan Markle

She added: “On a reputation management perspective they would look a lot better if they did accept the apology.

“First, they would keep the upper hand, look good doing it and then again they would be able to lead the way and not look so hypocritical when it comes to them accepting an apology from the Royal Family.”

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs on TalkTV weeknights from 8pm.

Do you agree? Should Harry and Meghan accept the apology? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.