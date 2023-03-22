Expert admits fear over Harry and Meghan’s ‘unhappy’ future as he issues warning

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned about their future by a royal commentator.

Royal author Tom Quinn appeared on GB News and insisted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a path to becoming “very unhappy and insignificant”.

He suggested the couple – who quit their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to America – could end up in a similar situation to that of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.

Harry and Meghan have been warned about their future (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan latest

Edward VIII became King in 1936 following the death of King George V.

However, Edward stepped down as King in December 1936 to marry Wallis when he had to chose between the two.

At that time, Wallis would not have been accepted as Queen as she was twice-divorced.

Speaking on GB News, Quinn said: “My fear is that Harry will become like Edward VIII and Meghan will become like Mrs Simpson.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life in 2020 (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/DPA/Cover Images)

GB News debate

“They [Edward and Wallis Simpson] lived in this beautiful house in France, but we know they were desperately unhappy.

“Edward VIII was a bit like King Lear, where he gives away all his power.

“But somehow thinks he can still exercise power through his children.”

He added: “I think Edward VIII, when he abdicated and went to live in France, thought he would still be an important figure.

“And he was for a little while, in the same way that Meghan and Harry are kind of significant now because there’s so much coverage and commentary about them.

Will Harry and Meghan attend the King’s Coronation? (Credit: BBC)

“But that will fade and, unless they can escape all this negative stuff and find something positive that people are interested in…

“…they will become insignificant in the way that Edward VIII became insignificant and very unhappy.”

Harry and Meghan quit royal life in 2020 and now live in California with their son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, one.

But that will fade and, unless they can escape all this negative stuff.

Although they can no longer use their HRH titles, they still have their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

However, earlier this week, a bookmaker predicted that King Charles will strip Harry and Meghan of their titles.

King Charles Coronation

It comes just weeks ahead of the King’s Coronation.

Harry and Meghan haven’t yet confirmed if they’ll be attending.

Bookmakers BettingSites.co.uk currently have odds placed at 6/1 of Harry having his title stripped by 2025.

Read more: King Charles criticised over treatment of son Harry as Coronation drama branded ‘petty’ by expert

Jake Bacon of the bookmakers told ED!: “The Sussexes are on the fence about attending and now Harry is odds of 1/3 to not attend with Meghan 1/4 to stay away.

“If the couple choose not to attend, they could face the wrath of the King. The Prince is a 6/1 shot to have his royal title stripped by 2025 if their relationship continues to fracture.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!