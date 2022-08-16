Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s imminent return to the UK has been called into question by Piers Morgan.

The 57-year-old seemed to suggest that the Sussexes’ return home isn’t for charity, despite reports claiming otherwise.

Harry and Meghan are heading to Europe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan to return to UK

Yesterday it was revealed that Harry and Meghan will be returning to the UK next month.

The Sussexes are reportedly scheduled to visit the UK and Germany for three charity events in September.

They will attend the 2022 One Young World summit in Manchester on September 5 and the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf on September 6.

They will then attend the 2022 WellChild Awards in London on September 8.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September,” a spokesperson told Page Six.

Piers Morgan hits out at Meghan and Harry

However, not everyone is convinced by Harry and Meghan’s intentions.

It didn’t take long for one of Harry and Meghan’s most high-profile critics to catch wind of the news.

Taking to Twitter, Piers shared his thoughts on the couple’s imminent return to the UK with his 7.9 million followers.

Sharing the article on his timeline, he tweeted: “‘For Charity’ [laughing emojis].”

“Try ‘for Netflix $$$$$$$$’,” he then added.

As always, the journalist’s comments divided his followers.

Piers’ tweet divided his followers (Credit: ITV)

Piers’ followers react

Some of Piers’ followers agreed with what he was saying.

“These are two of the most selfless people in the world. They don’t do things for the money, they do it out of their love for the people [big nose emoji],” one sarcastically wrote.

“These attention-seekers are suffering from low levels of attention… they need something to goad us into talking about them, even if they’re worried about their safety,” another then said.

Additionally, a third wrote: “Wish they would disappear. Can’t even look at the pair of them anymore!”

However, others were against Piers’ tweet.

“We get it. You don’t like her. Leave it alone,” one of his followers said.

Additionally, another wrote: “Someone is still [bleep] off that he got rejected by Meghan.”

“Why even feel the need to comment? Don’t like it, scroll on. Find something else to be continually annoyed/obsessed with,” a third then advised.

