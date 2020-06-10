Harry and Meghan 'to celebrate Prince Philip's birthday with phone call with Archie'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly call Prince Philip with their son Archie to celebrate his 99th birthday today.

The Duke of Edinburgh is said to be spending the day with the Queen at Windsor Castle, where they're both isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Hello! magazine, a source said Harry, Meghan and Archie will call Philip from their LA home.

Harry, Meghan and Archie will reportedly call Philip from their LA home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Cambridges wish Prince Philip Happy 99th as Palace shares official picture of Duke with the Queen

Philip's 99th birthday

Meanwhile, members of the royal family have sent messages to Philip to mark his birthday.

To mark the occasion, the palace released an official picture of the Duke with the Queen.

The new image was taken last week in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Prince Philip are isolating together.

Prince Philip is 99 today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal family Instagram page wrote: "This new photograph of The Duke of Edinburgh and The Queen was taken last week."

The picture showed the couple beaming outside Windsor Castle.

This new photograph of The Duke of Edinburgh and The Queen was taken last week.

Prince William and his wife Catherine were among the first to post their best wishes to the Duke.

Sharing a gallery of snaps, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote: "Wishing a very happy 99th birthday to the Duke of Edinburgh!

"Swipe to see a new photograph of Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

In addition, Clarence House also released a throwback image of Philip with his son, Prince Charles.

It was captioned: "Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 99th birthday!"

Meanwhile, Royal expert Robert Lacey revealed Philip will enjoy a "low key" celebration for his birthday.

The author told Hello!: "Their interest in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, I'm sure talking to them on the phone on video calls is a pleasure they share.

The royal family have celebrated Philip's birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

"The Duke has always been the gadget man and he must revel in it in that sense."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.