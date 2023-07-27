Harry and Meghan tipped to make full-time return to the UK by 2026 in their Frogmore home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been tipped to make full-time return to their Frogmore Cottage by 2026.

The Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, have been living in the United States since stepping back from royal life in 2020.

However, it looks like a return to the United Kingdom could be on the cards, according to Boylesports.

Harry and Meghan to return to the UK?

Boylesports has predicted that there’s a 7/2 chance that Prince Harry and Meghan will return full-time to the UK before end of 2026.

Furthermore, the bookies also stated that there’s a 7/1 chance Prince Harry and Meghan will return to Frogmore Cottage or another royal home.

Frogmore Cottage was Harry and Meghan’s previous residence in the UK in Windsor. They were gifted the property but the late Queen after their 2018 wedding.

However, earlier this year it was confirmed that the pair were evicted from the home. Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, stated: “We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage.”

He added: “Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset.”

Prince Harry and Meghan marriage rumours

The news of a potential return comes after rumours about the Duke and Duchess’s marriage and finances. Following claims of the pair “growing apart”, a source told Page Six: “It’s not true. It’s literally made up.”

Back in June, the pair departed from their Spotify deal that was estimated to be worth $25m (£18m). In a joint statement at the time, they said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”

Harry and Meghan signed their Spotify deal in 2020 after stepping back from royal life. They also signed a reported $100 million deal with Netflix that same year.

Despite the end of the Spotify deal, the Duke and Duchess have other projects they’re working on. There have also been reports that Prince Harry will travel to a country in Africa for a new Netflix documentary. Meghan won’t be going with him, though.

Meghan also signed with entertainment agency, WME, earlier this year. The company has represented many stars. These include Rihanna, Matt Damon and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Announcing the news, WME wrote: “We are honoured to announce that WME now represents Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in all areas. The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.”

