Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted onlookers over the weekend as they arrived at the Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

They appeared to be given their own procession into the church.

And then they took their seats alongside royal allies Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

But why weren’t they sat with their more immediate family members, Prince Charles and Prince William?

Here, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Entertainment Daily why.

‘Unpredictable’ Harry and Meghan seated with Eugenie

Harry and Meghan were seated alongside Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank for the Thanksgiving service, with the quartet seen laughing and joking together.

Eugenie has long been an ally for Harry in the royal family, with Harry and Meghan even staying at Frogmore Cottage – the home given to Eugenie when Harry left the UK – over the weekend.

However, royal expert Richard has now revealed that “a lot is going on behind the scenes” with the Sussexes.

And, as a result, their attendance at St Paul’s was carefully managed.

Real reason for Thanksgiving seating arrangement ‘revealed’

“It was brilliantly organised, especially when it came to the Sussexes. A lot is going on behind the scenes there,” he told ED!.

“The fact that where they were seated at St Paul’s was totally arranged and arranged properly because people were looking for something to happen between members of the royal family.

“The whole thing wasn’t about the line to the throne, it was about putting Harry and Meghan at ease, sitting with Princess Eugenie.

I think at least the Sussexes, they did behave in a way that was fitting for the occasion.

“And secondly, out of the way, the other side of the aisle to the Cambridges, because people were looking for…

“Look, the Queen couldn’t attend, Andrew wasn’t there, so it was all going to be if they got a single glance or moment, and in fact I think at least the Sussexes, they did behave in a way that was fitting for the occasion.

“They saw the Queen apparently with Lili, it’s thought they saw the Prince of Wales, it’s not thought they saw the Cambridges, they didn’t attend many events, but basically they went along with their role being played down.

“And, with stepping down as full-time royals, that was inevitable.”

The couple chatted with Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips outside St Paul’s (Credit: Splash News)

Future’s ‘unpredictable’ for Harry and Meghan

Richard then looked to the future, and admitted it’s pretty “unpredictable” where Harry and Meghan are concerned.

“But what’s coming now is the interesting thing because they are unpredictable.

“Is Harry’s book coming out, what will it contain?

“The thing is, if they’re going to be philanthropists, it’s in their interest to solve the dispute with the royals.

“What’s been happening we don’t know, will Eugenie play a bit of a role, we don’t know.

“She is only close to her mother and not the rest of her family, understandably so, but it’s not of benefit if you’re a philanthropist in that area not to have some close family other than Eugenie and her husband, so we will have to see what they do.

“But the options don’t appear vast,” he admitted.

“So far they have proved to be unpredictable.

“It will be fascinating to watch going forward, but the monarchy is stronger from a four-day extravaganza, with the Queen at centre stage where she should be,” he concluded.

