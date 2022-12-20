Harry and Meghan caused major uproar when they decided to step down from their roles as senior royals in early 2020.

However, a palace insider has now made a shocking confession about the couple’s departure from the royal family.

Following their exit, many reports suggested that it was Meghan who “forced” the Queen’s grandson to give up his royal duties.

However, according to royal patisserie chef Fiona Burton, she claims the decision had nothing to do with the Hollywood bombshell.

The couple left the royal family in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews)

Palace insider makes confession about Harry and Meghan

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Fiona revealed a few royal secrets. Including one about Meghan and Prince Harry‘s exit from royal life.

“I think it was always going to happen [Harry’s exit from the royal family] with Harry, to be honest.”

It didn’t surprise me because out of all of them he was going to be the one who would try and break free.

Fiona added: “He was always the one who would rebel growing up and in the tabloids. I do wonder if things were done on purpose and I wouldn’t know if that was true.”

An insider has claimed Harry and Meghan’s exit was not to do with the latter (Credit: SplashNews)

Harry ‘doesn’t want to be tied down to royalty’, says insider

Fiona, who worked for the royal family for 12 months, then admitted that she wasn’t surprised to hear of Harry’s departure.

She revealed: “It didn’t surprise me because out of all of them he was going to be the one who would try and break free.”

The insider also revealed how she doesn’t think his wife Meghan was behind the exit.

“I don’t think it’s got anything to do with who he has married,” she claimed.

“That’s him. He’s got a strong streak in him that has this independence and doesn’t want to be tied down to royalty.”

Fiona also revealed how different the brothers are (Credit: SplashNews)

Palace insider reveals sad confession about William and Harry

Elsewhere, Fiona also made a sad revelation about Harry and his brother Prince William.

When asked if the brothers ever joked around, Fiona said: “It was not as if they were messing or joking around because they were still adults.

“I always got the sense they don’t have that, like I was with my brother where we would be fooling around. They’re not brought up in that type of environment.”

Fiona, who was a part of the Queen Mother’s birthday celebrations, also noted how different the brothers were.

“He [Prince Harry] has got a strong streak in him that has this independence and doesn’t want to be tied down to royalty,” Fiona claimed.

“Whereas his brother is completely different. William is more like his dad,” she said.

Read more: Harry and Meghan criticised for not visiting Queen in light of cancer ‘revelation’

So what do you think of this story? Do you think it was Harry’s decision to leave the royal family? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.