Harry and Meghan ‘put up privacy screens around LA mansion after quitting royal family’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly put up privacy screens around their Los Angeles home.

The couple are believed to be staying in a mansion owned by movie producer Tyler Perry and worth $18 million.

However, after realising that hikers could see into the property, Meghan and Harry have had barriers put up.

In photos obtained by The Sun, workmen are seen putting up the screens around the perimeter.

The lavish house is next to a popular hiking trail, which was reopened last weekend amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The trail allows hikers to see directly onto the property.

Meghan and Harry are living in the Beverly Hills mansion with their one-year-old son Archie.

The family moved to LA after a brief stay in Canada at the end of March.

At the same time, they also stepped down from their senior royal roles.

It's not known whether Harry and Meghan are renting Tyler's property or staying there as guests.

Earlier this month, a source told the MailOnline: "Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps.

"Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely.

"Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler's property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team."

Meghan and Harry's tell-all biography

Meanwhile, this summer, Meghan and Harry have their biography coming out after stepping back from royal life.

Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family will give an "honest, up-close portrait" of the pair.

It will tell their "true story".

According to the description on Amazon, it will go "beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together".

It will "dispell the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond".

Meanwhile, the biography is available to pre-order on Amazon now and will be released in August.

