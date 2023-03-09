Why Meghan and Harry won’t share images of Princess Lilibet’s christening unlike Archie’s

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t shared photos of their daughter Princess Lilibet’s christening, but there could be a reason why.

The royal couple recently revealed that Princess Lilibet Diana‘s christening took place on March 3.

However, the pair have decided to keep the special ceremony private and haven’t revealed many details about the event, including who Lilibet’s godparents are.

So why did they decide to not show any photos?

Harry and Meghan on Lilibet’s christening

GB News’ Royal Reporter, Cameron Walker, joined Isabel Webster and Eamonn Holmes on the show today to discuss Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Buckingham Palace.

But of course, there’s a huge difference between when Archie was born and Lilibet being christened now, because when Archie was born Harry and Meghan were still working members of the royal family.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed the news to People saying: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Bishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

However, the pair didn’t reveal any photos of their daughter’s special day.

But why not?

Harry and Meghan have kept their daughter’s christening private

Talking about the royal couple, Isabel claimed that the pair are trying to be ‘secretive and private’ on their own terms.

She said: “We would love to see the pictures! And yet they’re everywhere, you know, they’re in the documentary, it’s not like they’re trying to be secretive and private. It’s kind of just on their terms.”

Cameron then added that there’s a big difference between Archie and Lilibet’s christenings.

This is because Harry and Meghan were still working members of the Royal family when Archie’s christening took place in 2019.

“So many people thought that the public had the right to see pictures of the newborn baby and know who the godparents are.”

The GB News star then explained that now the couple are private citizens.

This means the pair feel like they don’t need to reveal many pictures of their children.

Cameron added: “Now Harry and Meghan are private citizens, their argument will be that ‘it’s our private lives we don’t need to tell you, we don’t need to give you running commentary or pictures of their children.'”

