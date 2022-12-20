Harry and Meghan have hit the headlines repeatedly over the past few weeks after their explosive Netflix documentary was released.

It tells the story of why Harry and Meghan left the royal family – and what that meant for them behind the scenes.

Now, speaking exclusively to Slingo, ex-royal patisserie chef Fiona Burton has opened up about her time in the palace.

And it turns out that she wasn’t very surprised when Prince Harry made the decision to leave The Firm.

Prince Harry was always destined to leave the royals, claims a former palace worker (Credit: Splashnews)

What role did Diana play in Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family?

“I think it was always going to happen with Prince Harry, to be honest,” Fiona claimed.

“He was always the one who would rebel growing up and in the tabloids. I do wonder if things were done on purpose and I wouldn’t know if that was true.”

Fiona insisted that, despite claims from some fans, his decision wasn’t to do with Meghan.

“It didn’t surprise me because out of all of them he was going to be the one who would try and break free. I don’t think it’s got anything to do with who he has married.”

She continued: “That’s him and he’s got a strong streak in him that has this independence and doesn’t want to be tied down to royalty. Whereas his brother is completely different. William is more like his dad.”

‘Taught to be a certain way’

The ex-royal chef went on to confess that the family is very guarded.

She explained that Harry and William were forced into being like their parents, and not given a chance to blossom and make their own choices.

“They are taught to be a certain way. Taught to talk a certain way and act a certain way. I guess we are to an extent with our parents but in a more free way. We have choices and we can make our own decisions eventually.

“I don’t think they can. I think if you look at where Harry is now, he’s wanted to break free from that. He wants to go down the road for a coffee with his family. Just like what Diana fought against,” she said, opening up on the royal she may have played in Harry’s departure.

“She wanted that freedom for herself and her sons, but she made the choice of marrying into royalty.

“She made the choice, but the boys didn’t make that choice and they have to conform to that or upset the entire world.”

Meghan isn’t to blame for Harry’s royal departure, one inside has claimed (Credit: Splashnews)

How is the royal family spending Christmas?

Meanwhile, King Charles will be celebrating Christmas in Sandringham this year with the rest of the royal family.

However, according to recent claims, Harry will not be accepting an invitation to join Charles and the rest of the family over the festive period.

Charles is reportedly attempting to reunite the royal family.

As a result, it was reported recently that Sarah Ferguson is to be invited to Christmas with the royal family for the first time in 30 years.

