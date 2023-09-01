The most scathing attacks Piers Morgan has launched on Harry and Meghan – they may want to look away… again!

It has been well-documented that Piers Morgan doesn’t hold back when talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In fact, his ongoing beef with the royal couple dates back quite a few years.

Here, we reveal some of Piers’ most scathing attacks against them that should explain why they don’t see eye to eye. And why they probably never will…

Piers doesn’t hold on Harry and Meghan (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Lying whiner Harry’

After The Sun newspaper reported a maimed marine calling out Harry’s behaviour against the press, Piers took full advantage to insult Harry.

Ben McBean claimed that he had Harry’s back for 15 years but had had enough of his “attack on the press.”

Naturally, Piers chimed in and tweeted: “Another damning attack on lying whiner Harry from his former army colleagues. Looks like they’re all sick of his endless victimhood [bleep] too.”

Piers sarcastically credited Meghan for his success

In June, Piers won the Interview of the Year trophy at the 2023 Television and Radio Industries Club Awards. In his acceptance speech, he sarcastically credited Meghan for helping him win the award, adding more fuel to the fire.

“I want to thank Meghan Markle because, if you think about it, without her contribution to my career I would never have gone to TalkTV,” he said. “I would never have been standing here with this award.”

Piers shut down Meghan’s mental health

During her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan stated that the press intrusion on her personal life during her time in the UK was so intense that she “didn’t want to be alive any more”.

Reacting to the interview while still a presenter on Good Morning Britain, Piers expressed that he didn’t believe her emotions. “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report,” he said.

“I’m sickened by what I’ve had to watch,” Piers also expressed, referring to the interview.

‘This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

When Harry and Meghan participated in their own Netflix series, many had something to say about it. Of course, that included Piers.

“This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” he tweeted, addin: “Something I didn’t think was humanly possible. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix.”

With his track record of trashing the Kardashian clan, it was loud and clear how Piers really felt.

Piers said Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show was worse than The Kardashians (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Sickening betrayal of his family’

That wasn’t the only time Piers trash-talked Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show. Just one week later, after another episode aired, he seemingly still kept watching and had more scathing thoughts.

“Prince Harry publicly trashing his brother William, branding his father King Charles a liar, and attacking his grandmother the late Queen for doing nothing,” he tweeted. “This is such a grotesque and sickening betrayal of his family. #MeghanandHarryNetflix.”

‘He’s blown it with his entire family’

It isn’t much of a surprise that Piers slammed Harry’s memoir, Spare, is it? During his Piers Morgan Uncensored show, the 58-year-old newshound believed he had ruined his relationship with his family because of it.

“There is no doubt that this is highly entertaining in parts, it’s riveting, it’s incredibly intrusive. You can’t believe what you are reading,” Piers said. “This will be a number one bestseller, good luck to him. He’ll make millions but at what cost?

“He’s blown it with his entire family. There’s no amount of money in the world that would make me do this to my family

“Rather than buy it and feather his greedy little nest, do what I’m going to do right now,” he said while throwing it in the bin. “Take Spare and chuck it where it belongs, in the bin.”

