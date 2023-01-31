Harry and Meghan branded ’hypocrites who’ve put greed over family’ amid shocking sex life claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded “hypocrites” by American blogger, Perez Hilton.

The controversial star even made a shocking claim about the Sussexes’ sex life in a scathing attack on the royal couple.

Harry and Meghan have been slammed (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan news

American blogger Perez Hilton has never been one to hold back – and he certainly hasn’t in his latest attack on the Sussexes.

Speaking to Closer, the 44-year-old branded the couple “hypocrites”, as well as making a shocking claim about their sex life.

In a chat with the magazine, Perez said that it doesn’t surprise him that Harry and Meghan are in talks for a reality tv-show.

“They are hypocrites who have put greed over their family. They know their currency ties to how much people are talking about them,” he said.

Perez hit out at the royal couple recently (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Perez Hilton takes aim at Sussexes

The former Celebrity Big Brother star didn’t stop there though.

He then continued to take swipes at them, saying nothing shocks him with regard to the couple anymore.

He said that this is because of some of the more risqué revelations Harry makes in his book, Spare – as well as his leaking of texts between Kate Middleton and Meghan.

“I’m sure they’d even record their spicy bedroom antics to up ratings,” he said.

“Their moral compass is broken! And that will make them wonderful reality stars,” he then concluded.

Paul took aim at Harry (Credit: ITV)

Meghan and Harry news: Paul Burrell hits out at Duke of Sussex

Perez isn’t the only one to slam the Sussexes recently.

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, took aim at the Duke of Sussex in an appearance on Lorraine yesterday (Monday, January 30).

In the interview, Paul accused Harry of losing the plot. He also slammed Harry for referring to him as just “Mummy’s butler” in his new book.

“I’ve always defended him down to the last minute and now I’m thinking, ‘Harry, you’ve lost the plot’. What’s happened? There’s been a shift in that young man that I know so well and he’s changed. I don’t know the answer to that question. I’m saddened by it,” he said.

He then accused Harry of forgetting his “loyalty, duty, respect to his country, to the people of our country and to his family”.

