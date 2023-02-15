In Harry and Meghan news, the royal couple have once again been slammed by Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell.

The 62-year-old has lashed out at the Sussexes again recently, even going so far as to brand Prince Harry “brainwashed”.

Paul lashed out once again (Credit: ITV)

Harry and Meghan news: Paul Burrell hits out

Paul has taken aim at the Sussexes once again with some scathing claims.

In a new interview with Slingo, Paul claims that the Queen “bent over backwards” to accomodate Harry and Meghan.

“The other side of the story is the Queen bent over backwards to accommodate Harry and Meghan,” he said.

“She did so many things which are unprecedented to try and get them to fit into the royal family but in vain because it didn’t seem to be enough,” he continued.

He then went on to list some of the things the Queen did for them, including taking Meghan to Chester on an engagement or to have Sophie Wessex mentor her.

Harry and Meghan have been slammed by Paul (Credit: Netflix)

Paul Burrell slams the Sussexes

Paul then continued, saying: “Nothing seems to have been enough to make them want to stay.

“So I think to myself you can try all you like, if they were so minded to leave the royal family, which they were, nothing was going to persuade them to stay.”

He then went on to launch another scathing attack on Prince Harry, branding him “brainwashed”.

“If you want to leave that’s fine, leave and do your own thing but don’t keep going back and slinging hand grenades into the House of Windsor, the place you just left, because you couldn’t fit in,” Paul said.

Prince Harry was branded “brainwashed” by Paul (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan news: Paul Burrell brands Harry ‘brainwashed’

Diana’s former butler wasn’t finished there though.

It was at this point that he branded the Duke of Sussex “brainwashed”.

“I don’t know what’s happened to Harry,” he said.

It’s as if he’s been brainwashed, he’s changed so much.

“It’s as if he’s been brainwashed, he’s changed so much,” Paul then continued.

“He was such a free, easy going boy full of fun and now he’s got very serious and very media-minded and I don’t recognise that boy,” he added.

Read more: Royal family news: ‘Inevitable’ change sparks fears as expert admits ‘it would be a pity’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.