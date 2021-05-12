In latest Meghan Markle and Prince Harry news, an expert has said their second baby could ‘unify’ the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second baby – a daughter – sometime this summer.

Now, a royal expert has suggested the tot could help heal the ‘rift’ between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Could Meghan and Harry’s second baby help ‘unify’ the royal family? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on Meghan and Harry?

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told US Weekly: “The birth of a baby is always a great unifier for a family.

“I’m sure all sides of the Sussex family will want to celebrate with Harry and Meghan.

“I think you can be absolutely certain that Harry and Meghan will be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild.”

Meghan is pregnant with baby number two (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry are already parents to their two-year-old son Archie.

Archie recently celebrated his second birthday and the couple decided to honour the occasion by sharing an important message.

The birth of a baby is always a great unifier for a family.

They urged people – if they can – to donate to support vaccine equity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess also purchased 200 hats from Make Give Live – a New Zealand social enterprise, which works on a buy one, give one model.

Due to the couple’s touching donation, 400 hats in total will be donated to children in need this winter.

The couple already have son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The company thanked the couple on Instagram as they said: “Thank you Harry & Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, and of course, Archie for the generous donation of these 200 beanies to your friends on the other side of the world in NZ.

“@igotyourbackpacknz was very grateful for them and they will be sent in care packs to refuges around NZ to warm heads and hearts.”

In addition, they wrote: “Happy Birthday Archie.”

When is Meghan due to give birth?

According to reports, Meghan could give birth around June time.

During their Oprah interview in March, Meghan and Harry revealed she was due to give birth in the “summertime”.

