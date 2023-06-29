A new tell-all book by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie is “assumed to have been approved” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, new reports claim

The author co-wrote Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand. The book explored Harry and Meghan’s time as working royals. Omid reportedly worked with the couple’s closest friends as sources to tell their story.

He is now releasing a new royal book. It’s called Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival and is released on November 21.

New ‘worrying’ biography ‘approved’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Omid Scobie said Endgame would be a “penetrating investigation into the future of the royal family”. He added it would be full of “unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations”.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams alleged to the Daily Mail: “It will be assumed to have been written with their approval as Finding Freedom probably was. What is really worrying is, what comes next.” He then added: “Ironically it seems to be the Sussexes who, to quote Endgame’s blurb, ‘fight for survival’ not the royal family.”

During Meghan‘s court case against the Associated Press in 2020, she admitted she did help the authors of Finding Freedom with some details. But she explained it was because she was concerned about a negative narrative being perpetrated by her father Thomas Markle. She also added that the information was passed on by a third party and did not come directly from her.

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for Harry and Meghan.

Endgame examines the state of the royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Scobie explained his book would “pull back the curtain” on an “institution in turmoil”. He said the book would expose “the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices threatening its very future”.

A statement released by the publisher said: “On September 8, 2022, the world stood still as news broke of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Her death dismantled the protective shield around the world’s most famous family, and saw a long-simmering crisis of confidence in the British monarchy begin to resurface.

It then continued: “Now, with unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations, journalist Omid Scobie pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil – exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices threatening its very future. This is the monarchy’s endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?”

Rumours Meghan could release an autobiography of her own

Endgame was originally set to be released in August. However, it’s believed the book was pushed back to include more insider detail about King Charles’s coronation and its aftermath.

Royal expert Richard also claimed the Sussexes have signed a four-book deal with Random House. This suggests more is on the way following Harry’s memoir Spare. It is also rumoured Meghan could release an autobiography of her own.

There are also reports that the firm is “fearful” Meghan could reveal the person who made “racist” remarks about her son Archie.

