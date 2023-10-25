Harry and Meghan ‘living apart’ as they address ‘underlying issues’ and battle to ‘reignite passion’?

Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly “living apart” in a bid to come back from “losing the spark in their marriage”.

Rumours have been circulating recently that all not is well between the royal and former actress. So much so that Harry has allegedly been on the look out for divorce lawyers.

And now it’s been reported that the two are spending some time apart to try a “reignite” some passion.

The pair are said to be living apart (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan ‘living apart’

Concerns regarding the future of the Sussexes’ relationship have circulated over the past few months. However, the pair put on a united front at the Invictus Games last month. But it has since been claimed that Harry and Meg are living apart. And, apparently, this would do their relationship a whole lot of good.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson believes any time apart would allow them to “work on themselves”. Speaking to The Mirror, she also noted how their separate paths may give them a better understanding of their relationship.

Harry and Meghan ‘to keep things fresh’

Louella, co-founder of the So Syncd dating app, explained: “Living apart can provide much-needed space and time for couples to work on themselves individually and reflect on their relationship without the constant presence of their partner. It allows them to have a deeper understanding of themselves and their needs. This can ultimately benefit the relationship in the long run.

“Both partners need to be on the same page. Their decision to live apart should be fuelled by a desire to strengthen their relationship, not avoid dealing with underlying issues. Harry and Meghan could be taking this approach to address any underlying relationship issues and strengthen their bond in the long-run. It can be a healthy and mature way to approach any struggles in a marriage.”

She added: “Living apart for a period of time can also increase intrigue and excitement in a relationship. This is because it allows for an element of surprise when a couple does come together.”

She then claimed Harry and Meghan may have become used to a certain routine – which would result in them losing “some of the initial spark”. What’s more, Louella said living apart can “help reignite that passion and keep things fresh”.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to representatives for comment.

Their break could reignite passion, says an expert (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry looks for UK residence

It comes after reports claimed Prince Harry could reportedly be heading back to this side of the pond in hopes of splitting his time between California and the UK. An insider reportedly teased that he is looking for a new family pad in the UK. Despite setting up a new life in the US, the pair had formerly used Frogmore Cottage when in the UK.

However, earlier this year, Buckingham Palace confirmed they were asked to vacate the near Windsor Castle premises. It came only weeks after Harry’s memoir Spare was published in which he spoke very openly about his time in the royal family and criticised certain aspects of them.

‘There is a divide between Harry and Meghan’

In defiance of the Frogmore Cottage setback, a source has apparently told OK! that Harry is hunting for a new UK home. The source, however, stated that this decision was causing a “divide” between him and Meghan.

They alleged: “There is a divide between the couple on this issue. But they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London. Harry is very much leading this.

“They won’t be asking the King for a property on the royal estate due to the issue that arose with Frogmore Cottage. Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question. But when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan ‘to be dreadful to King Charles’ with big UK move: ‘He’s determined to get his father to apologise’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.