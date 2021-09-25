Latest reports suggest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could “fade into obscurity”.

Nick Bullen, the CEO of True Royalty TV, indicated the couple risk experiencing a similar fate to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.

That’s because, he believes, the duke and duchess’ stardom could wane.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry earlier this week in Harlem, New York (Credit: Access YouTube)

What is the Harry and Meghan latest?

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan spent time in New York in their first public trip together since their daughter was born in July.

They visited One World Trade Center, built on the site of the Twin Towers destroyed in the September 11 attacks.

The couple also visited schoolchildren in Harlem and enjoyed a restaurant date in the New York neighbourhood.

However, Mr Bullen’s comments from last month continue to create headlines.

Are there parallels with Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson? (Credit: YouTube)

What was said about Harry and Meghan?

During an appearance on the Fox News channel, Mr Bullen questioned whether the couple have “staying power”.

He said: “It may seem far from now, but it will happen. What will happen to Harry and Meghan ten years from now?

“Will they be the same stars they are now? Some historians have suggested that this is unlikely.”

It was also suggested their currency as celebrities may peter out.

Mr Bullen continued: “How long will Harry and Meghan Markle’s value stay at such a high level?”

Could Americans view Meghan and Harry as an ‘alternative royal family’? (Credit: YouTube)

An alternative royal family?

However, even though the royal line of succession looks to have been secured for generations with the Cambridge’s three children, other commentators reckon Harry and Meghan could act as an “alternative, celebrity monarchy for the US”.

Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Biography of a Prince, indicates some American royal fans might be more interested in supporting the Sussexes.

She told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat earlier this month: “It is a woke alternative to the proper royal family in this country, and I think that is what they want really.

“They want people to ditch that one and go with them because they are modern and they know what people want.”

