It looks like Christmas could be a merry affair for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family.

One royal expert has predicted that not only are Prince Harry and Prince William on the way to healing their rift, they’ll also spend the festive season together.

Speaking on Lorraine today (October 25), Russell Myer revealed he thinks a big reunion could be on the cards.

Russell told Christine not to rule anything out (Credit: ITV)

What’s the latest on Harry, Meghan and Christmas?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been expected to spend the festive season at their home in California.

They famously moved there earlier this year in what the papers dubbed Megxit.

The couple, who married in 2018, gave up their royal duties in an unprecedented move which rocked the royals.

But with it being the Queen’s first Christmas without husband Prince Philip, experts predict anything is possible.

Her Majesty, who is 95, hit headlines herself when she spent a brief time in hospital last week.

As a result, Russell told Christine Lampard, who was standing in for Lorraine Kelly: “This does slightly change things.”

The princes unveiled the statue at Kensington Palace earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

He added: “”If the Queen hadn’t have been unwell I don’t think we’d have seen them.

“Will Harry get on a plane?

“Obviously there was no Sandringham Christmas last year.

“The Queen was alone at Windsor Castle with Philip.

“Anything could happen and they might just change their minds on this occasion.”

What happened between Harry and William?

Rumours of a royal rift have plagued the brothers since Harry and Meghan tied the knot.

They reunited earlier this year as a long-awaited statue of their mum Princess Diana was unveiled.

William and Harry teamed up to show off the new addition to Kensington Palace to mark Diana’s 60th birthday.

And Russell suggested that things could get even cosier come Christmas.

“A lot of people are saying is this the start of cooling of relationships between the two boys?

“There’s still a lot of water to come under the bridge and there’s a little bit of distance between the two, but that physical distance might be a good thing for that cooling of relations.

“Will Harry come back for Christmas, I think this is an interesting point as I’m sure the Queen will want everyone around her.

“She’ll probably want the rest of the family to get together over Christmas and we might see these two sitting round the table together once more,” he added.

Prince William and Prince Harry were once believed to be extremely close (Credit: SplashNews)

Queen misses church as she’s told to rest

Meanwhile, The Sun revealed that Her Majesty The Queen missed church on Sunday (October 24).

But Russell was quick to point out that the 95-year-old monarch was merely following doctor’s orders to rest.

