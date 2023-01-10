The latest news on Harry and Meghan has seen the Duke of Sussex lift the lid on his now-wife’s first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry detailed Meghan’s first meeting with his grandmother in his book Spare, which is released today (January 10).

And, while he said the meeting was “all very pleasant”, he did reveal that Meghan refused to answer one of the Queen’s questions.

Harry and Meghan latest: First meeting with the Queen

The Duke of Sussex first introduced Meghan to the Queen back in 2016.

At the time, Donald Trump was preparing to take part in the American Presidential Election.

And, while the royals are typically meant to remain politically neutral in public, behind closed doors it seems Her Majesty was curious about Meghan’s take on the controversial candidate.

Of course, he went on to win the election and met the Queen at his first official state visit in 2019.

Meghan refuses to answer Queen’s questions

Opening up about the meeting, Harry writes: “It was all very pleasant.

“Granny even asked Meg what she thought of Donald Trump. (This was just before the November 2016 election, so everyone in the world seemed to be thinking and talking about the Republican candidate.)”

Meg thought politics a no-win game, so she changed the subject to Canada.

However, Meghan refused to give the monarch a straight answer, with Prince Harry revealing the real reason Meghan decided to change the subject.

It seems the future Duchess of Sussex wisely decided that political chat with the Queen was a “no-win game”.

Harry added: “Meg thought politics a no-win game, so she changed the subject to Canada.”

Of course, Meghan was living in Canada at the time because it was where her TV show Suits was filmed.

And it’s where the couple “fled” to after exiting the royal family and the UK.

