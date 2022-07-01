In latest Prince Harry and Meghan news, a shocking claim regarding their daughter’s name has been made.

According to reports, Nicky Haslam claims Harry rang his grandmother for permission to name the Sussexes’ little girl after her.

However the interior designer also reportedly wondered why she wasn’t named after Meghan‘s mother.

The alleged claim is said to have been made during a podcast appearance.

Mr Haslam, said to be friends with the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Michael of Kent, reportedly spoke about the royals during a podcast.

He reportedly claimed the Queen was unaware that her great-granddaughter would be named Lilibet.

Instead, Mr Haslam reportedly told The Third Act podcast she believed the baby might be called Elizabeth.

Additionally, Mr Haslam apparently claimed that Doria might be a ‘more attractive’ name.

“Why on earth didn’t they call that baby Doria? Prettiest name ever. They go and call it Lilibet,” he said.

Additionally, he is reported to have added about Harry and the Queen: “He rang her up and said, ‘We want to call our daughter after you, Granny.’

He got permission, but they didn’t say the name.

“And she said, ‘Oh how charming, thank you,’ thinking it will be Elizabeth. So, he got permission, but they didn’t say the name.”

ED! has approached a representative for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Meaning of Lilibet Diana’s names

In the days following Lilibet’s birth, the Sussexes explained the meaning behind her names.

A statement read: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.”

It added her middle name was in honour of Princess Diana.

