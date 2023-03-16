Harry and Meghan facing ‘testing time’ as ‘conversations behind closed doors could spark strain’

The latest Harry and Meghan news is that the royal couple could end up facing a “testing time” in the coming weeks.

Conversations behind closed doors “could spark strain” for the Sussexes, according to a relationship expert.

Harry and Meghan are facing a trying time, according to an expert (Credit: Netflix)

Latest Harry and Meghan news: Sussexes facing ‘testing time’?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing a ‘testing time’ as conversations behind closed doors ‘could spark strain’, according to a relationship expert.

Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and the founder of Wingman made the claims during an exclusive chat with ED!.

The founder of Wingman said their Frogmore ‘eviction’ could cause “conflicts”.

This is because the couple now have to navigate how to visit the UK in the future.

There could be some ‘strain’ behind the scenes for the couple (Credit: Netflix)

Latest Harry and Meghan news: ‘Strain’ behind the scenes?

“With security a big vocal point and concern with Prince Harry, it could be causing friction in their household, especially if Meghan chooses to refuse to visit the UK in the future,” she said.

I am sure there are some tense conversations behind closed doors happening at the moment between the couple which will be causing a strain on their relationship.

“The couple prior to this were more in the driving seat but with the King making such a bold move by asking them to leave their only UK base, it could result in Prince Harry feeling even more out of the loop.”

Tina then said that it’s “no surprise” there are rumours Meghan won’t attend the Coronation.

She added: “I am sure there are some tense conversations behind closed doors happening at the moment between the couple which will be causing a strain on their relationship.”

Will the couple return to the UK in May? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Will the Sussexes attend the Coronation?

Tina then continued, referencing rumours Harry won’t attend the Coronation without his wife.

“It has been reported that Prince Harry won’t attend without Meghan so if they are unable to compromise or come to some form of resolution, it is common for couples in this situation to find themselves drifting apart,” she said.

“Over the next few months the couple should check in with one another to ensure they are communicating their feelings openly and ensure there’s no hurt or resentment building,” she continued.

“It will be a really testing time for them.”

The Coronation weekend is set to take place between May 6-8.

On May 6, when the ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, Harry and Meghan’s son Archie will turn four.

Although they’ve reportedly been invited to the event, their spokesperson said a decision won’t be disclosed at this time.

Will they patch things up and attend King Charles’ Coronation?

Read more: Harry and Meghan warned ‘road to reconciliation’ will get ‘even longer’ if they don’t accept King’s ‘olive branch’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.