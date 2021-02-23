In latest news about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, a royal expert has said the Queen will be “sad” if she doesn’t see much of their new baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child after welcoming son Archie, one, in May 2019.

However, Archie hasn’t been able to see much of the Royal Family due to the couple’s move to the United States.

And Her Majesty is said to be missing seeing the tot due to the long distance and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen will be “sad” not to see her new great-grandchild much (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will the Queen get to see her new great-grandchild?

According to reports, Meghan will give birth sometime in the summer and is unlikely to return to the UK.

Read more: Harry and Meghan interview: Queen to make TV appearance hours before

It seems even though the royals are “thrilled” by the baby news, Her Majesty is worried she won’t get to see her new great-grandchild much.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe exclusively told Entertainment Daily: “The Queen will be sad not to see her new great-grandchild.

Meghan and Harry expecting baby number two (Credit: Neil Warner / SplashNews.com)

“And already misses seeing baby Archie because of the long distance and Covid.”

Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting another baby.

The couple suffered heartache last year when Meghan sadly had a miscarriage.

Their rep said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The couple live in the United States (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Latest news on Meghan and Harry

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace recently confirmed the couple won’t be returning as working members of the Royal Family after stepping down last March.

Read more: Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: ‘Royals warned to hide behind the sofa’

Meghan and Harry will also be sitting down with chat show legend Oprah Winfrey next week.

The couple will likely discuss their move to the US, their decision to step down from royal life and their expanding family during the tell-all chat.

Do you think Meghan and Harry will have a boy or a girl? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.