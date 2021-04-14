In latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the couple reportedly “never wanted to hurt anyone” with their Oprah interview.

Last month, their tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey aired as they spoke about their decision to step back from royal life.

In it, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made claims and revelations about the royal family which shocked the world.

Harry and Meghan reportedly have ‘regrets’ after their Oprah interview (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What’s the latest news on Harry and Meghan?

A source told Heat magazine that the timing of the interview was “unfortunate” as Prince Philip was in hospital at the time, however Harry and Meghan “had no control over that”.

In addition, the publication claims they apparently have regrets about how things are now but felt they “needed to have their say”.

The couple reportedly “wish things could have been different” and hope their relationship with Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate will be better “one day”.

Philip died on Friday at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The source said: “They needed to have their say, and they couldn’t see any other way to do it.

“Harry and Meghan’s love and respect for Prince Philip and the Queen was never in doubt.”

They needed to have their say, and they couldn’t see any other way to do it.

In addition, the insider claimed Harry was “upset” that Philip – who died on Friday – never got to know son Archie and won’t meet his unborn great-granddaughter – who’s due to arrive over the summer.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

Harry will attend Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Harry and Meghan say in the interview?

In the interview, Meghan alleged there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about how dark Archie’s skin colour would be when he was born.

In addition, Meghan said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy but claimed she didn’t receive help from the palace.

Harry also discussed his relationship with his brother and father and claimed he was cut off financially after leaving the UK.

Harry recently arrived in the UK and is apparently self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage ahead of Philip’s funeral.

Meghan hasn’t joined him because she was reportedly advised by her doctor against travelling due to being pregnant.

However, reports claim she’s been in touch with the Queen to offer her condolences.

A source told PEOPLE: “It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather’s passing.

“Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can’t travel at the moment.”

The Queen reportedly ‘understands’ why Meghan can’t attend the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Philip’s funeral?

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place on Saturday (April 17) at St George’s Chapel.

He passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9) with Her Majesty reportedly at his bedside.

