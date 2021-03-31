In latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the Archbishop of Canterbury confirmed the couple didn’t marry in secret.

During their Oprah interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they tied the knot three days before their Windsor Castle wedding.

The couple added that Archbishop Justin Welby married them in a private backyard ceremony with no guests.

Their spokesperson later clarified that the two “exchanged personal vows a few days” before their legal wedding.

Mr Welby has confirmed the “legal wedding” was on the Saturday (May 19, 2018) but said he did meet with the couple before the ceremony.

Speaking to Italian newspaper la Repubblica, he said: “If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential.

“I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding.”

What did the Archbishop say?

Mr Welby added: “The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false.”

Piers Morgan has since tweeted: “The Archbishop of Canterbury should either apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims.

“Or lose his job.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury should either apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims – or lose his job. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, it comes after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey they had married days before their public wedding.

Meghan said: “Three days before our wedding, we got married.

“We called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this spectacle is for the world but we want our union between us.”

What did Meghan say?

She added: “The vows that we have framed is just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

After that, a spokesperson for the couple clarified the couple’s comments.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, a spokesperson for the couple clarified that the two “exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19”.

Meanwhile, Stephen Borton – the former chief clerk at the Faculty Office – also addressed the misunderstanding.

He told The Sun: “The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor…

“…and what happened there on 19 May 2018 was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.”

In addition, he said: “What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves…

“…and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal.”

