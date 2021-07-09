Harry and Meghan ‘have no boundaries’ and royals are ‘fighting back,’ claims Lady Colin Campbell

In latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, Lady Colin Campbell has said the couple have “no boundaries”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been critical of the Royal Family since they stepped back from royal life last year.

Now, in her latest YouTube video, Lady C has said the royals have began ‘fighting back’ in a “civilised” and “respectful” manner.

Lady C said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “no boundaries” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan ‘have no boundaries’

After saying the Duke and Duchess have “no boundaries”, the socialite said: “The monarchy has to behave decently otherwise people will lose respect for it.

“Sometimes when you’re decent, it takes a little bit longer to prevail but patience is a virtue.

“One of the keys to life is sometimes to play the long game.”

The couple have ‘played all their major cards,’ Lady C said (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lady C continued: “Only fools rush in where wise men and angels fail to tread.

“Harry and Meghan have rushed in. They’ve already played all their major cards.

It’s just being done in a civilised and respectful and correct manner.

“And the fight back has started. It’s just being done in a civilised and respectful and correct manner.”

She went on to say that Harry and Meghan have “exposed themselves in front of the world”.

Lady C accused the Duke and Duchess of taking advantage of the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, in another recent video, Lady C accused Meghan and Harry of taking advantage of the Queen’s tolerance.

She said: “Harry knows that the Queen is a very tolerant person and so he and the wife have been taking full advantage of her tolerance…

“… in the hope that they would get away with everything.

“But as we have seen and we are going to see more and more, they have not got away with everything and they’re not being allowed to get away with everything.”

