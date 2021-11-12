Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of making Remembrance Day “about themselves” following their latest move.

The special day is marked annually to commemorate soldiers who have died during duty.

It has been marked ever since the First World War.

This year, the Duke and Duchess missed out on marking the day in the UK.

Instead, they paid their respects at Veterans Day in a ceremony in New York, and released a series of photos afterwards.

Meghan and Harry have been accused of stealing the limelight with their latest move (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle latest news

However, royal expert Russell Myers has hit out at the couple over their tribute.

He says that the royal pair featured too heavily in the imagery, and had risked making themselves the focus of the tribute.

He said on the Pod Save The Queen podcast: “Perhaps they shouldn’t have been in the photos.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘have become reclusive in California, claims royal expert

“If you’d just had their backs and another picture of the wreath they’d laid, I think that would have been appropriate.

“It’s just, I think, the criticism labelled at them, saying that once again had been made about themselves is a case to answer, unfortunately. Because I was just shocked at the number of photographs that were then put out to the world’s media.”

The Queen will attend a Remembrance Sunday service this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen to attend Remembrance Sunday

Meanwhile, the Queen will be attending Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London.

She is expected to be joined by several members of the Royal Family including Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday 14th November.

Harry and Meghan under fire for Remembrance Day tribute (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Harry calls for an end to misogynistic Meghan term coined by cruel trolls

“As in previous years, Her Majesty will view the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office building.”

Her appearance had previously been up in the air following her health scare last month (October).

Her Majesty spent a night in hospital. She then spent the following two weeks at her home in Windsor recovering.

However, it’s believed that the Queen is now on the mend and ready to return to her royal duties.