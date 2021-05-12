In latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the couple have announced a partnership with Procter & Gamble.

Decades ago, the Duchess of Sussex criticised the firm over a “sexist” advert when she was just 11 years old.

Now, Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation confirmed a partnership with the company.

What’s the latest news on Meghan and Harry?

The Archewell website said: “Archewell Foundation believes that with community, and through compassionate service to others, we can unleash systemic cultural change.

“In service of doing this, and building more compassionate communities, Archewell Foundation announced a multi-year global partnership today with Procter & Gamble.”

It added that the partnership will “focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport”.

In addition, they will “put a priority focus on gender equity”.

The relationship will also “elevate the voices of adolescent girls to ensure their point of view and lived experience is heard at the tables where decisions are made”.

The statement added: “Together we will underscore the importance of engaging men and boys in the drive for gender equity throughout society…

“…and encourage shared caregiving at home so everyone in the family can thrive.”

On Twitter, Procter & Gamble said: “All of us at P&G are beyond excited to share our new partnership with Archewell Foundation, the non-profit created by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Together, we’re focused on building more compassionate communities around the world.”

People on Twitter were quick to defend Meghan and Harry’s new partnership after some critics took aim at the couple.

What did fans say?

After some people called them “hypocrites” for working with the company Meghan once took aim at as a child, fans rushed to defend them.

One said: “Great news! Meghan writing P&G as a young girl rightly questioning sexist messaging to now working with them for gender equity.”

Another wrote: “This is full circle. Meghan wrote and made you change a sexist advert when she was barely a teen now you are working with her and her husband.

“Amazing partnership and looking forward to what you all are going to achieve.”

One added: “Life has come full circle for a 11 year old Meghan who protested about a P&G sexist advert. This is an exciting partnership and drive.”

