Camilla ‘may never forgive Meghan and Harry over their treatment of Prince Charles’

In latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, Camilla reportedly won’t forgive the couple for their attacks on Prince Charles.

The Duke of Sussex has taken a few swipes at his father Charles, 72, since stepping back from royal life with wife Meghan last year.

However, according to royal expert Camilla Tominey, a source claimed the Duchess of Cornwall may struggle to move on from the attacks.

Camilla might not forgive Meghan and Harry, a source has claimed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan latest

Reporting in The Telegraph, Ms Tominey said the insider claimed: “I don’t think the Duchess will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the Prince of Wales.”

Read more: The Queen ‘planning legal fightback against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’

Another source said that Charles was deeply affected by Harry’s comments and found it “really hard”.

An insider added: “When he [Charles] becomes king, she’ll understand the need to be by his side – as the Duke of Edinburgh was for the Queen – and I don’t think she’s daunted by that.”

Harry and Meghan haven’t held back their comments about the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, recent reports claimed the Queen was planning a “legal fightback” against the Duke of Duchess of Sussex.

According to The Sun, a source said that the “feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough”.

The insider added: “There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and royal family can only be pushed so far.

“They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated.”

Meghan and Harry made the decision to step down from their senior royal roles last year.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal life last March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan latest news

They then moved to the United States with their son Archie, and welcomed their daughter Lilibet earlier this summer.

However, the couple reportedly found leaving the royal family behind more difficult than they expected.

Read more: Meghan and Harry found royal family exit ‘harder than they ever imagined’

Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie made the claim, telling People magazine: “The hardest part for them was taking those initial steps away from their royal roles.

“They had had it all mapped out in their heads. They tried to find a way to compromise and find the half in, half out way.”

ED! has contacted reps for Clarence House for comment on this story.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!