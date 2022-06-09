Prince Harry reportedly believes he and wife Meghan Markle deserve “an apology” over their treatment from the royal family at the Platinum Jubilee.

The couple flew over with their children from the States to attend the four-day celebration.

While they were here, the Queen finally met their daughter Lilibet and it’s thought they met up behind closed doors with Prince Charles and Camilla.

However, they didn’t reunite with the Cambridges – and one royal expert claims this is one of the things Harry is “absolutely furious” about.

Prince Harry apparently feels he and Meghan are owed ‘an apology’ (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan ‘largely ignored’ at Jubilee

Royal biographer Angela Levin told The Sun Harry would be “very very upset” over his treatment at the Jubilee.

She claimed he was “largely ignored” and didn’t think to check his brother’s diary before heading over to the UK.

He is self-destructive and might regret what he has lost. Or maybe he was just wishing he hadn’t come at all.

The morning of Lilibet’s first birthday party saw William, Kate, George and Charlotte in Wales on an official visit.

Once they returned to the capital, they headed off to the Platinum Party at the Palace, leaving little time to see the Sussexes.

William and Kate couldn’t attend Lilibet’s party due to prior arrangements (Credit: Splash News)

‘Very very upset’ over Kate and William

Angela claimed that “they asked Kate and William and the children to the party“.

However, she added: “They didn’t take the trouble of finding out the Cambridges would be in Wales on the morning and coming back to get ready for the Jubilee concert in the afternoon, so they couldn’t go.”

She added: “I think he would have been very, very upset that he was largely ignored. He still feels he’s owed an apology.”

Thanksgiving service left Harry ‘absolutely furious’

The royal expert also claimed to have seen a look of “anger” on Harry’s face as he sat in the crowd at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Thanksgiving service.

He was sitting across the aisle from his brother and father, next to his cousin Princess Eugenie.

And, Angela reckoned, the flame-haired royal “wears his emotions on his face” and she said he looked “absolutely furious”.

She concluded: “I don’t know whether he had a wave of feeling at what he had given up. He is self-destructive and might regret what he has lost. Or maybe he was just wishing he hadn’t come at all.”

ED! has contacted reps for Prince Harry for comment on this story.

