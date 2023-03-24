Harry and Meghan issued stark warning about their brand as couple face fresh blow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned about the future of their brand by former royal butler Paul Burrell.

Paul, who was the late Princess Diana’s butler for 10 years, appeared on GB News to make his comments.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life in 2020 and have lived in the United States ever since.

Their relationship with the Royal Family has reportedly been strained for many years.

Is Harry and Meghan’s brand ‘collapsing’? (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan latest

Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, Paul said: “We’re watching the dismantling of Harry and Meghan, because I think their brand is going to collapse. I don’t think it’s going to survive.

“They’re only relevant because they’re members of the Royal Family and have royal news to tell.

“How long will that last? And how long do we have to suffer Harry washing dirty laundry in public.”

He continued: “That’s what he’s doing. The rest of the family are doing the right thing. They’re staying silent.

Will Meghan and Harry keep up their brand? (Credit: Cover Images)

“They’re having great dignity in silence. Look at Kate and William. Look at the difference between Harry and Meghan on one side of the world and Kate and William on this side of the world.

“Kate and William are not putting a foot wrong. They’re doing exactly what they should be doing.

“They are representing the Royal Family in an immaculate way. They are, after all, our future King and Queen.”

This isn’t the first time that Paul has hit out at Harry and Meghan.

Earlier this month, he claimed that King Charles’ ‘wrath is yet to come down’ on Harry.

Will Harry attend his father’s Coronation in May? (Credit: YouTube/Stephen Colbert’s Late Show)

Speaking to Closer magazine, Paul said: “The King’s wrath is yet to come down on his son. He has criticised the woman he loves in public.”

In an interview to promote his memoir Spare earlier this year, Harry took aim at the King’s wife, Camilla.

He had accused the Queen Consort of leaking stories to the press.

Paul added to the publication: “Harry and Meghan should stay in America and live a long and happy life there. There’s not a life for them here now.

“They’ve turned their back on the Royal Family, the country and the people of the country.”

Will Harry and Meghan attend the Coronation?

The big question many people are wondering now is whether Harry and Meghan will attend the King‘s Coronation in May.

We’re watching the dismantling of Harry and Meghan, because I think their brand is going to collapse.

Read more: Meghan Markle news: Duchess warned venture would cause ‘irreparable damage’ to reputation and ‘could destroy relationship with royals’

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed they have received “correspondence” about the event on May 6.

However, they haven’t confirmed if they will attend yet.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.