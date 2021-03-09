Buckingham Palace insiders fear the fall out from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview will continue.

Insiders are said to be concerned the couple will “name the royal they accused of discussing Archie’s skin colour”.

One of the leading talking points to emerge from the couple’s bombshell interview is who DID ask the question?

Now sources claim that the royal family fear the duke and duchess will name the culprit if the palace “denies” there’s a problem.

What is the fall out from the Harry and Meghan interview?

The palace is yet to officially comment on the accusations.

The Evening Standard reported that a “lack of trust” between the palace and Harry and Meghan is to blame for the delay in a response.

However, the palace is also said to fear that the culprit will be named and shamed by the couple.

“It could lead to the Sussexes naming names and it blowing up again,” a source said.

“A denial could lead the Sussexes breaking their vow and naming the member of the royal family who discussed their son’s skin colour.”

Charles “deeply concerned”

For his part, Prince Charles is said to be “deeply concerned” about the claims.

The source added: “The prince is proud of the diversity of this country and believes the diversity of Britain’s modern society is its greatest strength.”

In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title. And also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.

They added the palace did not want to “go on the record and deny that there was institutional racism until it had all the facts”.

So what did Meghan say in the interview?

The tense stand-off stems from comments the duchess made in the interview.

“In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title,” she said.

“And also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.

“That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him.”