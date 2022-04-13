Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow as they’re ‘snubbed’ by royals ahead of trip to Europe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealt a blow ahead of their joint trip to Holland this Saturday (April 16).

The trip will be their joint first to Europe since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

And it comes following what was seen as a “snub” to the Queen when the couple didn’t attend Prince Philip’s recent memorial service.

Harry and Meghan are set to be in Holland this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan latest: Sussexes dealt fresh blow

Just days before they jet over to Holland, Prince Harry and Meghan have been dealt a crushing blow.

Last night (Tuesday, April 12), Dutch authorities said the royal couple’s security can’t be armed if they travel to Holland.

Meghan and Harry are believed to employ armed security when they are in America.

A Dutch police spokesperson was asked whether private guards are allowed to carry weapons in Holland.

“No, in the Netherlands only government officials [police, military personnel etc] are allowed to carry weapons,” they replied.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly suing the UK government (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal couple suing British government

Of course, this isn’t first row about security that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been involved in recently.

Just last month, the couple missed Prince Philip‘s memorial service due to their request for armed security being denied.

When Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties, their Met Police armed guards were removed.

Following this row, Prince Harry has reportedly launched legal action against the UK government.

High Court papers have reportedly revealed that Harry “does not feel safe” in the UK without armed security.

He is also believed to have said that the decision to prevent him from having armed security is “unlawful and unfair”.

Harry, the founder of the Invictus Games, will be at the opening ceremony on Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sussexes travel to Holland for Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to be in Holland this weekend for the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for injured, wounded, and sick servicemen and women.

Prince Harry founded the event in 2014. It has taken place across the globe since then, with this year’s tournament in Holland.

Harry and Meghan will be at the opening ceremony in The Hague on Saturday.

However, there will be no official reception for them.

Not only that, in what’s viewed as a “snub” by Dutch royals, the pair will stay in a hotel and not a royal residence, it’s been claimed.

They will be accompanied by a Netflix film crew, though.

This will be Meghan’s first visit to Europe since the couple moved to the US in 2020. She is yet to step foot in the UK since then.

Harry has visited the UK twice since stepping back from royal duties. The first time for Prince Philip’s funeral and the second for the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana.

